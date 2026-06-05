NFL's Ronnie Harrison Jr. hosting youth football camp in Tallahassee Saturday

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Miami Dolphins linebacker Ronnie Harrison, Jr. is returning to his hometown to host a youth football camp at Florida High.

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Miami Dolphins linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. brings free youth football camp to Tallahassee

Ronnie Harrison, Jr. grew up playing football in Tallahassee before reaching the NFL. Now, as he prepares for another season in the league, he is coming back home to host his annual youth football camp at Florida High.

The camp will include football instruction, drills, and mentorship for boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 16.

Harrison said the lessons extend beyond the football field.

"I always said when I make it big — or if I ever did make it big and get blessed — I want to be able to give back and show the community some love. So that's what I get to do."

Harrison says education is a central focus of the camp.

"I like to focus on an education a lot because, like you said, football is just, it's just one phase, you know? That's one dream, you know what I'm saying? There's a life after football, so you have to set yourself up for that as well...You can't do football without education. They won't allow it. You know, you have to be ready and be prepared."

Florida High head football coach Jarrod Hickman says watching Harrison return to the community carries special meaning.

"It's super special, I think, for a couple reasons. One, the person and the man that he's grown into that we literally have watched since kindergarten grow up is so unique at our place, and it's awesome to see all the stuff that he's done both on the field and certainly off the field. And then I think it's great for the community, you know. I mean, what an opportunity to come and give back and do so many things for Tallahassee. It's awesome."

Harrison says he hopes every child leaves the camp believing their goals are within reach.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday at Florida High School, with camp activities running through the afternoon.

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