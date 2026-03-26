NEW THIS MORNING: FSU Board of Trustees approves TMH transfer, heads to Florida Board of Governors for action

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida State University's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the transfer of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare from the City of Tallahassee to Florida State University on Thursday morning.

FSU's Senior Vice President for Finance & Administration, Kyle Clark, presented a slideshow detailing the terms of the sale that include FSU's commitment to sustaining indigent care, the investment contributions over the next 30 years, and closing terms which say "FSU shall have 90 days after the effective date in which to inspect the property, which may be extended 30 additional days, if needed. Closing shall take place within 60 days after the end of the Inspection Period or earlier as may be mutually agreed to by FSU and the City."

FSU President Richard McCullough emphasized his support to Trustees Thursday morning, calling the transfer a "big deal", adding it will allow FSU to build its relationship with TMH.

McCullough added that this transfer is "the first major step in building FSU Health." Advocates for the deal since the beginning have emphasized their support for an academic medical center in Tallahassee as a way to attract talent and innovative healthcare to the area.

This vote comes after the City of Tallahassee approved the transfer in a 3 to 2 vote earlier this month.

The transfer has not been without its pushback from local leaders and community members over concerns of a lack of signature of agreements when the City voted on the transfer. Following the vote by the City, City Commissioner Jack Porter said that while she supports the concept of an academic medical center, she could not fully back the deal without signed agreements in place

"I think we could have had a 5-0 vote had there been a willingness from the majority to compromise and to slow this down a little bit so that we could have a better understanding of what we're actually supporting," Porter said.

Following the vote in favor by Trustees on Thursday, the transfer will now head to the Florida Board of Governors for action. The transfer is expected to be discussed and voted on later in the day on Thursday.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more from the Board of Governors meeting.

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