NEW NUMBERS: Savannah Bananas baseball games bring major economic boost to the Tallahassee area

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The Savannah Bananas brought a $10.1 million economic boost to Tallahassee, exceeding expectations and helping local businesses near the stadium.

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Savannah Bananas baseball games bring a massive $10.1 million economic boost to the Tallahassee area

Florida State University estimates the first games of the Banana Ball world tour brought $10.1 million to the local economy. That is higher than the initial impact projection, which was around $9 million.

Tens of thousands of fans made their way to the capital city for the games, boosting business for hotels, restaurants, and shops across the area.

"An important part of this is that 48% of visitors and attendees who attended Savannah Bananas traveled from more than 50 miles away. That means that 50% of folks came from outside of our community, chose to come here, spent the weekend here at a restaurant, they stayed at a hotel, they filled up their car with gas, and that's helping our local sales tax. That's helping our gas tax. It's really helping inject money into our local economy," Leon County Commission Chair Christian Caban said.

The boost is not just showing up in the reports. Business owners told ABC 27 they noticed the increase in traffic. Anthony Franco owns Duffl in Railroad Square, located right next to the stadium.

"Yeah, it was awesome. We're right next to the stadium. Everybody was fighting to try and get parking around the area; it was super crowded. A bunch of people came in Railroad Square before the game before they walked over there. They were coming in to buy drinks and snacks. It helps us a ton. We got to get our name out the local community. A lot of people who don't necessarily come to us because we're usually tailored to college students came in, got word of us, so a lot of people start using our business. It was a lot of fun getting to know everybody around the area," Franco said.

Caban noted that Florida State University is spearheading the effort to bring more events to the area.

"By Florida State really spearheading bringing more events, Savannah Bananas and PBR, I think we're going to continue to see that stadium used for more community events. That's going to help support economic tourism here in Leon County," Caban said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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