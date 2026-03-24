FSU: Savannah Bananas games at Doak Campbell Stadium generated $10.1 million for the Tallahassee economy

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida State University announced Tuesday that the Savannah Bananas' historic appearance at Doak Campbell Stadium generated an estimated $10.1 million in total economic impact for Tallahassee and the surrounding region.

The multi-day event drew tens of thousands of fans to the campus, delivering a significant boost to local hotels, restaurants, retail businesses, and transportation services. Tickets were purchased from 48 states and Washington, D.C.

An independent analysis showed a 38.6% increase in out-of-market visitors to Tallahassee during the event window. The analysis also found that 48.7% of attendees traveled more than 50 miles to attend the games.

"This event is exactly what we mean when we talk about using our facilities to serve Tallahassee and the broader region. Doak Campbell Stadium is a community asset, and bringing an event of this scale to our campus delivered real, measurable economic benefit while introducing new audiences to Florida State," Florida State Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said.

The release states local and regional leaders emphasized the importance of the event in driving tourism and supporting small businesses.

"This is a powerful example of what can happen when Florida State and our community work together to attract major events. The economic activity generated benefits businesses across Tallahassee and helps strengthen our local economy," Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said.

University leadership noted the event is part of a broader strategy to activate campus facilities year-round. The goal is to expand economic impact, support local partners, and generate additional resources that benefit more than 500 student-athletes across 21 sports.

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