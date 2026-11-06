COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — FAMU-FSU researchers are testing wave-shaped roofs and walls that cut wind pressure up to 60%.

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New building shapes could help Florida homes withstand hurricane-force winds, FAMU-FSU researchers find

Researchers at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering are testing whether changing the shape of a building could help protect it from the devastating damage caused by hurricane-force winds in Florida.

Using 3D-printed structures and a wind tunnel, the research team is testing how wave-shaped roofs and walls respond to powerful winds. The models may look like ordinary building models, but their unusual design could one day help protect Florida homes.

"So we're trying to reduce those wind forces essentially by changing the geometry of these structures," Pedro Fernández-Cabán said.

Fernández-Cabán, Ph.D., is an assistant professor at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.

"And what those do essentially is that they confuse the flow. So they disrupt some of these vortices that are generated and they break them up into smaller vortices. And as a consequence, what we see is a significant reduction in these localized wind pressures," Fernández-Cabán said.

The results are promising. The team found these wave-shaped designs reduced peak wind pressures by as much as 60 percent near certain roof and wall corners. That could eventually mean less damage when the next major storm hits.

"So these types of new geometries that we're investigating could go a long way in terms of reducing some of these property losses that we see during hurricane and extreme wind events," Fernández-Cabán said.

The research is still ongoing, but the next step is working with industry professionals to explore bringing these designs into real-world construction.

While there's no set timeline for when these designs could be used in homes, researchers hope their work could eventually help make Florida communities more resilient to extreme weather.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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