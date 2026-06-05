COLLEGE TOWN, FL — After a 15-year absence, MLB Pitch, Hit & Run returns to Tallahassee this Saturday at Four Oaks Park. Champions Ranch and City of Tallahassee Parks and Recreation are partnering to give youth athletes ages 7-14 a free opportunity to compete and dream big.

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MLB Pitch, Hit & Run returns to Tallahassee after 15-year hiatus at Four Oaks Park

After a 15-year hiatus, MLB Pitch, Hit & Run is returning to Tallahassee, giving a new generation of young athletes the chance to test their skills in one of baseball and softball's most recognized youth competitions.

Four Oaks Park will host the free event Saturday morning. The competition challenges athletes ages 7 to 14 in three fundamental skills — pitching, hitting, and running.

Cindy Mead, Athletic Superintendent at City of Tallahassee Parks and Recreation, said the return of the event is something the department has been eager to make happen.

"Parks and Recreation is really excited to bring back the pitch, hit, and run event for our community. It's been away for a while, but we're excited to have it back and to give kids the opportunity to come out and showcase their skills."

Champions Ranch and community volunteers partnered with the City of Tallahassee to bring the competition back.

The last time the competition was held in Tallahassee was more than a decade ago. During that run, one local participant advanced all the way to the MLB All-Star Game, while another moved on to regional competition. Both are now helping support the event's return.

Kelsey Gale, a former MLB Pitch, Hit & Run Tallahassee winner, said the competition offered something different from a typical game.

"So to be able to compete in a competition and not just a game with all these other people was a little bit more individualized, but it was really fun to just showcase the skill and the talent that I had at that age and be able to compete versus all the other kids that were in my age group."

Gale said she is glad to see the event come back.

"To have it come back is awesome. Because why did it ever go away? It's just a great opportunity once again for the kids to come out here and compete in something that is bigger than themselves, and also just have fun while doing it, and get to cheer on other people that do it."

Organizers say the event isn't just about baseball or softball — it's about giving young athletes an opportunity to dream bigger.

Tonja Ward, co-founder of Champions Ranch, said the competition fills a gap for young athletes in Tallahassee.

"I think it's gonna be so much fun for them to have something new. We don't have like major league sports here in town, so these are the ways that we can get them access to things that other kids in major cities have and be able to enjoy it and dream big as well."

Organizers hope this weekend's competition will create the next Tallahassee success story and inspire young athletes to chase opportunities that could eventually lead all the way to Major League Baseball's biggest stage.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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