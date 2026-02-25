Local retailers gearing up ahead of Savannah Bananas' arrival

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Stores are stocking up on Savannah Bananas gear ahead of their arrival, but one store has more than just apparel.

Academy Sports + Outdoors says they're stocked year-round with Savannah Bananas gear, but are seeing an uptick in customer flow since Tallahassee was announced as the season opener.

"Once the word got out that they were bringing their world tour to Tallahassee, and definitely as we're getting up closer to the match up, it's been even on social media, we've had hundreds of customers already expressed interest in coming to the event," said Ryan Maddox, Sales Manager at Academy.

The event he mentions is a meet & greet happening this Friday at Academy from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. The event will feature both the Savannah Bananas and the Texas Tailgaters, who will be facing off Saturday evening.

The event and autographs are free of charge. You can find a full list of Banana Ball events here.

Maddox says there is plenty of gear still available, from hats and bats to baseballs and jerseys.

The baseballs have the Savannah Bananas logo printed on them and are available for purchase for $10.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.