KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: 2026 Banana Ball Tour

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The 2026 Banana Ball tour kicks off tomorrow, February 26th. Thousands of people, far and wide, are expected to descend on the Capital City for the big 3-day event. Here’s what you should know before heading out to the events.

Thursday's and Friday's events will be held at Dick Howser Stadium, which is located at 203 Stadium Dr.

Saturday's event will be held at Doak Campbell Stadium, which is located at 403 Stadium Dr.

Dick Howser Stadium:

WHERE TO PARK:

Free Parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the designated parking lots starting Thursday at 12:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Banana Ball website, fans are encouraged to show up during those times to avoid parking citations, as classes will be in session on Thursday.

All vehicles must vacate the parking lots at the conclusion of the events each evening.

RIDE SHARE:

Drop-off, and pick-ups will be available at two locations:



Lot 17: 355 Stadium Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304,

Bank of America: 803 Lake Bradford Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32304

TAILGATING:

For those who'd like to tailgate, there are designated dimensions for each parking space in each lot are 20ft by 14ft. Cooking devices and tents must not interfere with neighbors, adjacent parking, or the driving lane.

PARKING MAP BELOW:

bananaball.com

TICKETS:

Those going to the game will receive their seating assignments closer to the event. Details will be sent to your email.

Your ticket will become available for you to download closer to the first pitch of the game.

***Re-entry into Dick Howser Stadium is not allowed.

BAGS:

Only clear bags will be allowed in the stadium. It can only be either 4.5” x 6.5” or 12” x 6” x 12” in size.

Bags that are not clear or larger than the limit will not be allowed inside.

There is a chance for rain on Friday. Umbrellas are not allowed inside the gates.

Doak Campbell Stadium:

WHERE TO PARK:

Parking is SOLD OUT. Lots will open up at 10:00 a.m. Attendees are asked to follow directions to enter their specific lot, as there will be several roads closed. The Tallahassee Police Department will be controlling traffic and will send out further details later.

Parking passes must be displayed on a mobile device upon entry. Screenshots will not be accepted, and re-entry is not allowed.

RIDE SHARE:

Drop-off, and pick-ups will be available at two locations:



Lot 17: 355 Stadium Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304,

Bank of America: 803 Lake Bradford Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32304

TICKETS:

Those going to the game will receive their seating assignments closer to the event. Details will be sent to your email.

Your ticket will become available for you to download closer to the first pitch of the game.

***Re-entry into Doak Campbell Stadium is not allowed.

BAGS:

Only clear bags will be allowed in the stadium. It can only be either 4.5” x 6.5” or 12” x 6” x 12” in size.

Medical bags can be cleared at any gate by a law enforcement officer.

For any additional information on the events, click here.

