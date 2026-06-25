COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Lajae Jones becomes the first NBA Draft pick of the Luke Loucks era at Florida State.

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Lajae Jones selected by Golden State Warriors in 2026 NBA Draft

Lajae Jones is heading to the NBA after the Golden State Warriors selected the Florida State standout with the 54th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft Wednesday night.

Jones becomes the first NBA Draft pick of the Luke Loucks era at Florida State and the 52nd player in Florida State men's basketball history to be drafted.

"With the 54th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors select Lajae Jones…" the NBA Draft announcement said.

In his lone season with the Seminoles, the 6-foot-7 guard averaged 12.7 points per game while leading Florida State in both blocked shots and rebounds. He also earned All-ACC Tournament Second Team honors after averaging more than 21 points per game during the conference tournament.

Jones now heads to the same Warriors organization where Florida State head coach Luke Loucks spent six seasons before returning to Tallahassee.

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