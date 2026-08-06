COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Global Leadership Summit brings worldwide speakers to Tallahassee community leaders.

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Global Leadership Summit brings worldwide speakers to Tallahassee community leaders

Business leaders, educators, pastors, healthcare professionals, and nonprofit organizations gathered Thursday at Tallahassee State College's Center for Innovation for the Global Leadership Summit, a worldwide leadership event broadcast to hundreds of satellite locations.

The summit, hosted by the Florida Technology Council and ISF, connected local attendees to keynote speakers from outside Tallahassee while organizers emphasized the value of bringing people together in one room.

"I think one of the most difficult things to do as a leader is to lead yourself so before you lead teams before you lead an organization before you lead anything in your community, you have to lead yourself first you have to learn how to lead yourself first and so I think a lot of the speakers that we've had the privilege of learning from today they're teaching us how to lead ourselves so that we can lead our community," Monica Corbin, ISF's Vice President of Partnerships, said.

Organizers say the in-person format creates something a livestream alone cannot — conversations, connections and opportunities to learn from leaders facing many of the same challenges in North Florida.

"We get the opportunity to stand on the shoulders of giants, right, like we get to learn from those that have been there and done that, and so that can be very impactful," attendee Nick Evans said.

Attendee Ricky Harper said a message from author Jim Collins resonated with him personally.

"Jim Collins, the gentleman that wrote the book Good to Great, he was talking about accepting responsibility, and when you stop accepting responsibility, you start shutting down the things that you do that are meaningful in life, and it really stuck in my heart. I'm 69. I'm still going, but I'm starting to think about slowing down a little, and when he said that, I thought I wrote it down on my iPad like, 'No, you're only getting started; get back to it.' Get back to doing what God has me prepared to do. So, it's inspirational," Harper said.

James Taylor, CEO of the Florida Technology Council, said he is already looking ahead.

"I think the best part for me is already seeing what's gonna happen next year because this has grown each year and I only expect this to continue growing," Taylor said.

The summit continues Friday. Organizers say the goal is not just to connect local leaders to world-renowned speakers, but to help those leaders create change in their own community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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