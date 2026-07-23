COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — FSU wide receiver Duce Robinson raised over $10,000 for Special Olympics Florida at a charity pickleball Classic.

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FSU wide receiver Duce Robinson hosts pickleball Classic, raising over $10,000 for Special Olympics Florida

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson traded the football field for the pickleball court Thursday, hosting a charity tournament benefiting Special Olympics Florida.

The courts at The Pickle Pad were filled with smiles, friendly competition, and athletes getting the chance to share the court with one of Florida State's biggest stars.

Robinson said a personal connection inspired him to get involved.

"Growing up, my cousin has autism. He was nonverbal for a while, but he's progressed so much, and he's played soccer, and he's partnered with the Olympics," Robinson said.

For Robinson, the day was about using his platform to give back.

"You know, it means the world just that there's so many people like this passionate about giving back to the community. And the Lord has given me more than I could've ever asked for; like, I've been blessed with so many opportunities. I've been blessed with the platform. I've been blessed with more than I could ever really need, and so with that, you know, I just wanna be able to get back to the community that's given me so much," Robinson said.

The Special Olympics athletes who won gold shared what the fundraiser meant to them.

"So much to me, and it's an honor to see and meet Duce, one of my favorite football players for FSU, to do this for us," Tim Hodgins, a Team Florida Special Olympics athlete, said.

Bridget Hawk, Senior Manager of Sports Training and Competition Area 2 for Special Olympics Florida, said the event captured something bigger than competition.

"Cause we all know like sports brings everyone together, you know, it's a universal language for people, competition, and our athletes being recognized for their ability, just for his ability, all one again that whole inclusion thing, it's just amazing," Hawk said.

Special Olympics Florida provides sports for all ages free of charge, and events like this do more than raise money — they create moments athletes remember long after the final point is played.

Hawk said the funds raised go directly to the athletes.

"All this money, you know, goes right to them, which means, like, you know they're equipment and their uniforms get paid for, and the venues. We couldn't do what we do without the funds that they raise," Hawk said.

Robinson announced the tournament's total at the event.

"I wanted to announce that we were able to raise over $10,000 to be able to donate to the Special Olympics," Robinson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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