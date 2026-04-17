Mental health experts share coping strategies one year after the tragic Florida State University shooting

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Friday, April 17th, marks one year since the shooting at Florida State University, and mental health professionals are reminding the community that trauma and stress can manifest in unexpected ways. We spoke with experts from Better Living Solutions. Last year BLS mobilized, offering free sessions for community members who needed a space to process their emotions. They told us that over 50 people and families utilized the services.

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FSU ONE YEAR LATER TRAMUA RESPONSE

Danielle Shelton, Founder and CEO of Better Living Solutions, recalled being at a networking lunch with staff members when emergency alerts began going off. She and her team immediately returned to their center to find clients and employees in a state of panic.

WTXL ABC 27 Danielle Shelton, Founder and CEO of Better Living Solutions

Shelton and her clinical director decided to open their doors to the community, hosting an open support group that evening for anyone who needed a safe space.

She says it's actually a state requirement that licensed facilities have emergency plans in place, but they never had to use them until last year. "This was the first time, and so it really opened up our eyes to like talking about a plan versus having to like deliver on a plan," says Shelton.

We also spoke to Stephen Sardelli, Program Director for the Mood Anxiety Clinic at Better Living Solutions. He said reactions to a traumatic event are not always immediate and can surface later when triggered by other events.

"Any traumatic event ultimately is a subjective experience," Sardelli said.

Sardelli noted that signs of trauma and severe stress include racing thoughts, sleeplessness, gastrointestinal distress, high blood pressure, and sudden feelings of fear or panic.

WTXL ABC 27 Stephen Sardelli, Program Director for the Mood Anxiety Clinic at Better Living Solutions

To cope with these feelings, Sardelli recommends focusing on fundamental activities of daily living, such as getting adequate rest, eating three meals a day, and staying hydrated. He also suggests practicing deep breathing if a panic attack feels imminent.

"Keeping the routine that we typically have helps us keep our body functioning in the way that it's used to functioning," Sardelli said.

The tragedy affected a wide range of people, from students on campus to parents and friends receiving alerts from afar. Sardelli highlighted the split attention experienced by faculty and local mental health professionals, who were processing their own trauma while simultaneously caring for students and children.

Sardelli emphasized that a systemic approach to disasters is needed, where unaffiliated helpers come in to provide short-term care so local first responders and caregivers can focus on their own recovery first, saying, "So once we enter the recovery phase of a disaster, um, they are, um, standing on a stronger foundation to provide that longer term care."

He also addressed individuals who might feel guilty for not having a strong reaction to the shooting, reiterating that trauma is highly subjective. He advises people who feel ordinary or numb to stay mindful of their perceived well-being over the next several months, as delayed reactions can still occur.

As the anniversary approaches, Sardelli shared a message for the Tallahassee and the university community.

"Continue to take care of yourself and take care of others if you can," Sardelli said. "Really be sure that you're checking in on the well-being of friends and family, and let's continue working on our resilience and our strength."

Shelton encourages those struggling with mental health to seek help, even if they feel hesitant due to stigma.

"It's OK to not be OK, but it's not OK to stay that way," Shelton said.

For those in need of immediate support, Shelton recommends calling the local 211 crisis line or the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

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