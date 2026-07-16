COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addressed fan skepticism at the ACC Huddle Kickoff Special, saying results — not rhetoric — will define the Seminoles' 2026 season.

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Florida State's Norvell says actions, not words, will define Seminoles' 2026 season

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell acknowledged at the ACC Huddle Kickoff Special that Seminole fans are looking for more than promises after another disappointing season.

Norvell was directly asked why fans should believe he can return Florida State to its winning ways after four losing seasons during his six years leading the program.

"In reality, the words don't matter. It's about the action. And that's our focus," Norvell said.

He pointed to the Seminoles' 19-game winning streak across the 2022 and 2023 seasons as proof that he knows what success requires — but admitted Florida State has to be better after another disappointing year.

The Seminoles lost 5 games by one score last season, and Norvell says the returning players have to take those lessons and apply them moving forward.

"It's not about me giving a great speech or trying to trying to say the things it's about you know what we're gonna show up and be willing to do and that is the focus of this football team that's the focus of this coaching staff that's my focus is pouring everything I have into them into this staff into the opportunity that we have in the 26 season and as I said I know what it looks like because we've done it and you know I know the steps and I know I know what we need to do to get back to that level and I'm very confident what it's going to be," Norvell said.

Norvell says he believes this is a talented roster, but he knows talent alone will not change the perception surrounding the program.

Florida State will get its first opportunity to back up those words when the Seminoles open the season in Week Zero, as New Mexico State comes to Doak on August 29th.

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