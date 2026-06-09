Florida State University has named Kirk Foster as the next dean of its College of Social Work. He starts on August 17th.

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Florida State University names Kirk Foster as new College of Social Work Dean

Foster, the current dean of the School of Social Work at the University of Texas at Arlington, brings more than 20 years of experience in higher education, research, and community engagement.

"The ability to come and be the next leader was an opportunity that I simply couldn't say no to," Foster said.

Foster also serves as president of the Society for Social Work and Research, the field's leading scholarly organization.

FSU Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Jim Clark praised the appointment.

"He recognizes the vital role social workers and the college play in Florida, and has the experience and vision to lead its future," Clark said.

Foster says he plans to build on the college's national and international reputation.

"I'm bringing into this an excitement, I'm bringing into this national and international presence, to continue the trajectory of the college so that when people hear FSU College of Social Work, they know the impact that we are making throughout the panhandle, throughout the state, throughout the region, and throughout the globe," Foster said.

Foster outlined his approach to leading the college going forward.

"And what I wanted to do is careful listening, careful listening to ourselves, careful listening to the community, and a careful understanding of how it is we want to be moving forward," Foster said.

Foster's appointment comes as the College of Social Work continues to expand programs that prepare students for careers in mental health services, child welfare, veterans services, and community leadership. Foster says he looks forward to working with students, faculty, and community partners as the college begins its next chapter.

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