COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Florida State has hired Glenn Schumann as its new head football coach. The longtime Saban and Smart assistant brings championship experience to a storied program.

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Florida State hires Glenn Schumann as new head football coach, bringing championship pedigree

Florida State's football coaching search is over — but the work is just beginning.

Glenn Schumann is now tasked with leading a program that has won three national championships. He comes to Tallahassee after nearly two decades working alongside Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. He's been a part of six national championships — but he's never been a head coach.

While Schumann is new to the sidelines in Tallahassee, his family is no stranger to Florida State. His grandfather founded FSU's Flying High Circus and was an assistant coach during the Seminoles' inaugural football season in 1947. His mother also earned two degrees from the university.

I spoke with students on Tuesday about what they hope this next chapter of Seminole football looks like.

"I think it's a great hire, he's kinda a Saban disciple, he did great a Georgia, worked under Saban, I think he's a good choice," Dylan Evangelista said.

Another student shared his excitement for the program's direction.

"I feel excited I feel like it's going to lead this team down a new path of maybe even victories that they didn't even think were going to get so I feel excited for fsu and excited for the future," Tyler Robyn said.

On November 1, University President Richard McCullough laid out what Florida State needed in its next leader, following the firing of Mike Norvell after several disappointing seasons.

"We need a coach that can operate in this day and age…That can do the roster building," McCullough said.

But beyond recruiting, roster building and navigating the transfer portal, there's also the task of building confidence in the program.

While Schumann's salary has not been released, FSU brought him on for a five-year deal, according to the Associated Press. The AP reports that at Georgia in 2026 he earned just over $2 million. He will remain at Georgia until the end of the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff run.

In a statement announcing his hire, Schumann said he wants to build a program that meets Florida State's championship expectations through hard work, high standards and a commitment to each other.

What those expectations look like in year one may differ from student to student.

"I wanna see constant fighting, constant practice, and a mindset that shows us that we have the possibility and the expectation to be great, as a FSU fan, that's what we're used to. We've kinda strayed away from it in recent years, but I have the feeling this new coach hire has a serious possibility of getting us back there," Joey Tomasone said.

Schumann will be one of the youngest head coaches in the country. With national signing day quickly approaching and the transfer portal opening in January, Schumann won't have much time to settle in before he begins putting his stamp on this program.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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