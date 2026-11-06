COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Head coach Luke Loucks expected a three- or four-year rebuild, but Florida State is showing signs of progress much sooner as the Seminoles host Troy in their home opener.

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Florida State basketball returns home Friday night as coach Luke Loucks says Seminoles are ready to make some noise

Florida State basketball returns to the Tucker Center on Friday night, but for head coach Luke Loucks, year two is already shaping up differently than he originally expected.

What he thought could be a three- or four-year rebuilding process is showing signs of progress much sooner, and now Loucks believes his Seminoles are ready to make some noise.

"I'm really, really excited and optimistic about where this program's going," Loucks said.

The Seminoles have already given fans a glimpse of what that turnaround could look like. Florida State opened its season with a dominant 113-69 win over Florida A&M.

Now, after starting the year on the road, the Noles return to the Tucker Center on Friday night for their home opener against Troy. For Loucks, it's another opportunity to show just how far this program has come in only one year.

"I thought it would probably take three, maybe four years to get to this point where there's like, alright, we can really do this. And really in year two, and I wouldn't say it if I didn't believe it, I think we got a real chance this year to make some noise," Loucks said.

On Friday night, the Seminoles will look to keep that early momentum going in front of their home crowd, which Loucks says is a huge part of the team's success — the Seminole faithful.

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