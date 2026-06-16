COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The Florida Classic will remain at Camping World Stadium despite a $400M renovation, officials from FAMU, BCU, and Florida Citrus Sports confirm.

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Florida Classic to stay at Camping World Stadium despite $400M renovation

The Florida Classic will remain at Camping World Stadium in Orlando this November, even as a $400 million renovation project continues at the venue.

Officials from Florida A&M University, Bethune-Cookman University, and Florida Citrus Sports confirmed the annual HBCU rivalry game will kick off Nov. 21, preserving a tradition that generations of Rattlers and Wildcats alumni consider one of the most important weekends of the year.

John Davis, Vice President and Director of Athletics at Florida A&M University, said the game carries significance that goes well beyond the scoreboard.

"I mean, the classic means it means more to us than just a football game that's been played between two historic institutions. It's one of the most iconic rivalries," Davis said.

Reggie Theus, Vice President for Athletics at Bethune-Cookman University, said the event is woven into the identity of the region.

"People grow up hearing about the classic, you know it's part of the fabric of you know this area," Theus said.

Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports, said fans should expect the same atmosphere they have come to expect, despite ongoing construction around the stadium.

"We're gonna have plenty of capacity to deal with our fan base and keep it as electric and exciting as it has been, yes will we be coming through some gates where some work's going on the outside and around the edges, of course but the experience on that day will be as vibrant as it always has been," Hogan said.

For both universities, keeping the game in Orlando was about more than convenience. The Florida Classic is one of the few HBCU rivalries fully owned by the schools themselves, making it an important source of revenue and opportunity for both institutions.

Theus said the event delivers value on multiple levels.

"When you think about the money that it generates, when you think about the fun that it generates, when you think about the synergy that it generates, and both universities, you know, both universities receive are the recipients of a lot of things off of the Florida Classic," Theus said.

Davis said the game also serves as a homecoming of sorts for alumni and supporters from across the country.

"It creates the opportunity to be able to bring back alums as well as students, families, businesses, supporters from all around the country to ascend on Orlando and to enjoy not just a great game between two historic, iconic institutions, but to be able to bring people together as well," Davis said.

Organizers say the goal this year remains the same: preserving a rivalry that means so much to both universities and their communities. Officials say they are continuing to work with both schools and the City of Orlando to ensure fans have the experience they have come to expect when the Florida Classic kicks off Nov. 21. 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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