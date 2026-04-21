Florida A&M University to officially install Marva Johnson as 13th president during investiture ceremony

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida A&M University will officially install Marva Johnson as its 13th president Tuesday. The historic investiture ceremony marks a new chapter for the university.

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Florida A&M University officially installs Marva Johnson as its 13th president in a historic ceremony

The ceremony will take place at the Lee Hall Auditorium at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the Quadrangle. Several events will honor Johnson later in the day, concluding with the President’s Wind Symphony Concert.

The university has not held an investiture ceremony since 2018, when Dr. Larry Robinson became president. FAMU's Board of Trustees selected Johnson to succeed Robinson last year, despite pushback and a lawsuit from some students and alumni. That lawsuit was later dismissed.

"Tomorrow will be the culminating event that captures the importance of leadership and the importance of us moving forward into the next generation and future for the university," Allyson L. Watson, the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida A&M University, said.

"We’re investing in the future investiture. We’re taking what we have done and built up upon in this great institution, and we’re investing back into our students — those that are here, those that we will recruit and come in the new fall class, and those that are yet to come," Watson said.

The President’s Wind Symphony Concert will feature the FAMU Wind Symphony as the final act. During the concert, players will recognize members throughout the community who have helped them during their journey at the university, bringing neighbors into the celebration.

"This year, we're acknowledging the 13th president of Florida A&M University, Marva Johnson. We’re very excited about this opportunity. It’s going to be very special and unique," Dr. Shelby R. Chipman, director of bands and professor of music at Florida A&M University, said.

"It's important for me to celebrate the community — people that celebrate and support Florida A&M University. And so what I did, I did a random sample of my students in the band program, and I asked them who were some of the pastors, some of the heroes, some of the barbers, some of the individuals in the community that you think have made a difference to help you to get through something," Chipman said.

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