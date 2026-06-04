COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The SWAC released its TV schedule on Wednesday. All twelve of FAMU football's regular-season games will be televised, despite playoff ineligibility.

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Florida A&M football: All 12 Rattlers games to be televised this season

Florida A&M football fans won't miss a single snap this season.

The SWAC released its television schedule on Wednesday, and all 12 of the Rattlers' regular-season games will be broadcast across multiple platforms.

The television slate includes four games on SWAC TV, beginning Aug. 29 when new head coach Quinn Gray Sr. makes his debut against Albany State at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

FAMU will also appear on ESPN networks four times, and four other games will air on HBCU GO, giving the program full television coverage throughout the regular season.

The exposure comes as excitement builds around Gray's first season leading his alma mater as the Rattlers try to reclaim dominance in their conference.

The news does come with a reminder for fans. While all 12 regular-season games will be televised, FAMU remains under NCAA Academic Progress Rate penalties for the upcoming season. That means the football program is ineligible for postseason play and faces practice restrictions this year.

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