FAMU's new head coach builds first recruiting class with focus on academics and local talent

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FAMU's Head Coach Quinn Gray Sr. builds his first recruiting class around academics and local talent, including Florida High's Jaylan Lurry.

Florida A&M University's first-year head coach Quinn Gray Sr. is building his inaugural recruiting class with a clear vision: developing well-rounded student-athletes who excel both on and off the field.

Gray said academics remain his biggest selling point when recruiting players to FAMU.

"Coming to FAMU and understanding the value of the academics and the education you can get from here is really the biggest sell that you can truly have when it comes down to being a head coach here," Gray said.

The new coach emphasized his commitment to developing character alongside athletic ability.

"Our guys are going to be respectful… they're going to go to class… they're going to do what's asked of them, or they won't be here," Gray said. "If we develop them as men, they'll become the best football players they can be."

Keeping local talent in Tallahassee ranks high on Gray's priority list. The recruiting class includes standout wide receiver Jaylan Lurry from Florida High School, who won the Peter Warrick Award as wide receiver of the year from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club.

"It was really strategic for us to keep our homegrown talent here in the big bend your talking about Jaylan Lurry from Florida high the Peter Warrick award, the wide receiver of the year award from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club," Gray said.

Lurry expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play college football in his hometown.

"I'm just blessed to be able to stay at home, god just worked out so many things, like I'm able to play at home, my parents, my family will be able to see me play, it's just a blessing," Lurry said.

The current recruiting class includes 21 signees, with additional commitments expected in the coming weeks. Gray also announced walk-on tryouts, providing more opportunities for local players to join the program and compete for roster spots.

Gray's vision for FAMU football includes establishing the program as a dominant force in recruiting throughout Florida.

"Our approach towards recruiting is a strategic one with making sure that we own and try to make sure we take back what is rightfully ours, and that's the state of Florida," Gray said.

This recruiting class establishes the foundation for Rattler football under Gray's leadership, combining local talent, athletic ability, and strong character development.

