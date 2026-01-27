FSU, FAMU Football release 2026 schedules

The FSU and FAMU football programs released their schedule for the 2026 season.

Both teams are hoping for better seasons this year after finishing 2025 with 5-7 records.

The Seminoles and the Rattlers will begin their season on August 29.

FSU will open their season with two home games against New Mexico State and SMU.

In the middle of the season, the Seminoles will have four road games in six weeks, playing Louisville, Miami, Boston College, and Pitt.

FSU will end the season with back-to-back home games against NC State and UF.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Saturday, August 29 – New Mexico State

Monday, September 7 – SMU*

Saturday, September 19 – at Alabama

Saturday, September 26 – Central Arkansas

Saturday, October 3 – Virginia*

Friday, October 9 – at Louisville*

Saturday, October 17 – at Miami*

Saturday, October 31 – Clemson*

Saturday, November 7 – at Boston College*

Friday, November 13 – at Pitt*

Saturday, November 21 – NC State*

Friday, November 27 – Florida

Bold – Home Game; * - ACC game

The Rattlers and new head coach Quinn Gray, Sr. will start the season at home against Albany State.

They will take on the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 10 before two home games against TSU and Alabama A&M.

FAMU will finish their season against Mississippi Valley State at home and Bethune-Cookman in Orlando for the Florida Classic.

FULL SCHEDULE:

August 29 - Albany State - Tallahassee, Fla.

September 6 - South Carolina State (Orange Blossom Classic) - Miami, Fla.

September 10 - at Miami - Miami, Fla.

September 19 - Tennessee State - Tallahassee, Fla.

September 26 - Alabama A&M - Tallahassee, Fla.

October 3 BYE WEEK

October 10 - at Alabama State - Montgomery, Ala.

October 17 - at Jackson State - Jackson, Miss.

October 24 - Arkansas-Pine Bluff - Tallahassee, Fla.

October 31 - Southern - Tallahassee, Fla.

November 7 - at Alcorn State - Lorman, Miss.

November 14 - Mississippi Valley State - Tallahassee, Fla.

November 21 - Bethune-Cookman (Florida Classic) - Orlando, Fla.

