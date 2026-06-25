COLLEGE TOWN, FL — FAMU-FSU College of Engineering awards 50 degrees to 49 graduates, its largest FAMU class in over 25 years.

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FAMU-FSU College of Engineering marks a milestone with its largest FAMU graduating class in more than 25 years

The FAMU-FSU College of Engineering awarded 50 engineering degrees to 49 graduates this spring, marking the largest graduating class of FAMU engineering students since the turn of the millennium.

University leaders say the milestone reflects years of intentional investment in recruiting, academic support, and student success — not just a single standout semester.

"Throughout the four years, I was able to see the continuous growth within engineering, and when we got to graduation and saw that many people graduate, it made me feel prideful and hopeful," FAMU engineering graduate Mariah Johnson said.

Over the last five years, undergraduate enrollment has grown by 66 percent. Leaders credit that growth to expanded recruiting efforts and new resources designed to help students succeed.

"Our enrollment has grown, our support infrastructure has matured, and our faculty have deepened their investment in student success," Dean Suvranu De said.

De says the growth is the result of intentional investments in recruiting students, strengthening academic support, and creating an environment where more students can complete one of the university's most challenging degree programs.

Those investments include expanded scholarships, peer tutoring, and Engineering Living Learning Communities that connect students with support from the moment they arrive on campus. Officials say the support is paying off, with 85 percent of first-time graduates participating in Engineering Student Access programs aimed at improving student success.

"Engineering… I was like, 'Whoa, this is a lot different than what I'd ever experienced before.' But the programs I was in helped me build that foundation and gave me that support system to continue and be able to graduate," Johnson said.

University leaders say they hope this year's milestone is just the beginning as they continue expanding opportunities for future engineers while helping meet the growing demand for skilled workers across Florida.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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