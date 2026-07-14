COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida approved $91.98M for FAMU-FSU's Building C, completing $152M in state funding for the engineering campus's first major expansion since 1998.

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FAMU-FSU College of Engineering expansion fully funded with $91.98M state approval 11w 82c (suggested 110c max)

State funding brings the total investment to roughly $152 million for a new 164,000-square-foot facility at Innovation Park.

The State of Florida has approved the final $91.98 million needed to build Building C at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, bringing the state's total investment in the project to roughly $152 million over the past three years.

The new 164,000-square-foot facility will add classrooms, teaching labs, makerspaces and collaborative learning spaces to the engineering campus at Innovation Park.

College leaders say it is the first major expansion since 1998, despite enrollment continuing to grow. Over the past five years, undergraduate enrollment has increased by 22%, while graduate enrollment is up 44%, with more than 3,700 students now enrolled through Florida A&M and Florida State.

Suvranu De, Dean of the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, said:

"This new building will give our students the classrooms, teaching laboratories, and collaborative spaces they need to learn by doing — the hallmark of an engineering education."

The building will also feature a new auditorium and public plaza, and will serve as the main entrance to the engineering campus, creating more room for hands-on learning while helping meet Florida's growing demand for engineers.

Once complete, Building C will further expand the nation's only jointly operated college of engineering, creating more opportunities for future engineers from both Florida A&M and Florida State.

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