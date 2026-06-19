COLLEGE TOWN, FL — A FAMU doctoral student is balancing a 4.0 GPA, advanced engineering research, and three SWAC championship titles.

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FAMU doctoral student balances 3-time SWAC championship titles with 4.0 GPA

Ezekiel Salama is not choosing between the laboratory and the throwing circle — he is excelling in both.

The Florida A&M University doctoral student has become one of FAMU's most accomplished throwers while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and conducting advanced engineering research at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.

Salama is a three-time SWAC champion and school record holder. His research focuses on metal additive manufacturing, commonly known as metal 3D printing.

"Success is built off of showing up continuously. Success doesn't happen out of nowhere. To work, having a drive, and even when you're showing up, you know, have a positive impact on the people around you. You don't wanna just show up and be like draining on energy like OK even though I'm tired OK I'm still here. Let's do it. Let's go, let's work." Salama said.

His professor says what stands out most isn't just the accomplishments, but the discipline required to achieve them.

"The time management piece I think he kind of learns from just being a hard-core athlete, especially in his particular discipline and sport and arena so those things I think actually make a very good combination for having an excellent you know potential career and moving some of the technology that we're trying to take from FAMU and actually put it into the arena of industry and other national labs," Tarik Dickens, Ph.D., Interim Associate Chair of the Materials Science and Engineering Department, said.

Salama says the lessons he has learned as an athlete have helped shape the way he approaches challenges in the classroom and the lab.

"When I didn't feel like lifting, when I didn't feel like going to the lab today, I'm tired. I got up at 6, 7 AM, and then I had to go to practice. I had to go to the lab, and then I had to go to the class, and it's like at those times when I feel like I don't know if I can do this, my faith is what brought me through," Salama said.

As he continues pursuing his doctorate, Salama hopes his story shows other students they don't have to choose between their passions. He says he hopes to continue working in research and development after graduation, helping create the next generation of technology.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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