Family, coach remember TCCHS football star after fatal car crash

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Thomas County Central football star Deontavis Cooper died in a car crash just hours after graduation. The community is now rallying around his family and remembering his impact on and off the field.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Thomas County Central football star Deontavis Cooper's family and coach remember him after a fatal crash after graduation

Just hours after celebrating one of the biggest moments of his life, Deontavis Cooper passed away. The 17-year-old high school football star died in a car crash on Saturday night.

Nicknamed Big Coop, he was known for his talent on the football field and his personality away from it.

Cooper helped lead the Yellow Jackets to two state championships and had recently committed to continue his football career at Tulane University.

After his death, the school posted a statement in his memory:

"In honoring Deontavis, let us remember him for his extraordinary spirit, his kindness, and the joy he brought to those around him. He remains forever a valued member of the Tulane community."

Cooper's cousin, Lakia Daniels, described the grief that followed a day that had begun in celebration.

"It's been shock you know. Shock, disbelief, it's such a tragic and tragedy...our family just celebrating him in the morning and then, you know, him not being with us anymore by later that evening...just a lot of grief as well and I think just coming to terms with he's not here with us anymore," Daniels said.

She remembered Cooper for the person he was beyond the football field.

"He had a very pure spirit, just the kindness that he showed, his smile. I will always remember his smile," Daniels said.

"He was a gentle giant. You know he's a big guy, but a teddy bear, great spirit. And with him being only 17 years old, he has definitely left an impact as you can see from the community. Everybody knows Big Coop and the county is different. There's a lot of support, a lot of people that have been impacted tremendously by his loss," Daniels said.

Thomas County Central Head Football Coach Justin Rogers says Cooper was exactly what you look for in a player.

"He was just a great personality, had a big smile. That's what everybody knows him for…the way he comes in. I mean, he did it right...He didn't take shortcuts. He came in every day and put the work in and did the steps that needed to be to get to where he was. And he, nobody gave him nothing. He earned it, and he did it the right way," Rogers said.

"Always positive. He was one of those, you know, very rarely ever was he in a bad mood. I mean, he was always just a positive person in the locker room on the field," Rogers added.

Rogers also praised the community's response to the tragedy.

"Everybody talks about it's different in the county and that ain't a slogan. And I think when times get tough and adversity hits, that's when you realize what kind of family you have, and you've seen this community rally behind this family," Rogers said.

Cooper's family says they have felt that support following his death and are extremely grateful for the community's outpouring during this time.

Neighbors also set up a fundraiser to help the family.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.