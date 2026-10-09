Emergency vehicles, critical supplies staged at public safety institute ahead of Hurricane Isaias

COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Emergency response teams are positioning critical resources at Tallahassee State College's FPSI ahead of Hurricane Isaias to ensure rapid deployment once the storm passes.

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Dozens of emergency vehicles and critical supplies staged at Tallahassee State College's FPSI campus ahead of Hurricane Isaias

Emergency response teams are staging dozens of vehicles and critical supplies at Tallahassee State College's Florida Public Safety Institute ahead of Hurricane Isaias, preparing for rapid deployment once the storm passes.

Generators, pumps, transformers and fuel are among the resources staged at the facility. With about 50 transport vehicles part of the operation, the goal is to get supplies into impacted communities as quickly as possible.

"Essentially, equipment's brought in and it's taken off of the semis and then loaded onto smaller vehicles that will bring just particular items into certain areas," Logan Lane, Director of Public Safety Instructional Programs at FPSI, said.

The college is doing more than providing a place for equipment. Its staff will also be cooking meals for the crews stationed there, helping keep them fed while they wait to deploy.

"They like coming here to the Florida Public Safety Institute because of our hospitality team that we have. They will actually serve food to the groups, basically keep them well fed instead of them having to order out for fast food or pizza every day," Lane said.

With the operation potentially lasting up to three weeks, the resources will remain staged at the facility until crews receive their deployment orders.

"And then that way it's close enough that within a couple hours, we can have resources in as soon as the storms pass versus, you know, maybe several days at that point," Lane said.

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