Valdosta warming shelter opens as freezing temperatures move into South Georgia

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People (LAMP) will open a warming shelter at 714 Charlton Street from 6 p.m. Friday night through 8 a.m. on Sunday, January 19.

Emergency officials forecast overnight lows below 30 degrees, with a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and possible snow this weekend.

Watch the video below to see how you can keep safe during the cold weather.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As winter weather moves into South Georgia, local emergency officials are keeping a close eye on what's ahead.

I'm Malia Thomas, your Valdosta Neighborhood Reporter.

With freezing temperatures and the possibility of snow in the forecast, community partners are stepping in to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

Lowndes Associated Ministries to People — or LAMP — is opening a warming shelter at 714 Charlton Street, beginning tonight at 6 p.m.

The shelter will remain open overnight through Sunday morning, January 19, closing at 8 a.m. when the cold weather warning is expected to end.

Emergency management officials say overnight temperatures could drop below 30 degrees, with a low near 23 degrees Friday, and a wintry mix — including rain, sleet, and possibly snow — forecast through the weekend.

EMA encourages residents to check on elderly neighbors, bring pets indoors, and share this information with anyone who may need a warm place to stay.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

