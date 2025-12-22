VPD: Man arrested for arson after house fire leaves 75-year-old in critical condition

VALDOSTA, GA — A 49-year-old Valdosta man has been arrested on arson charges after investigators determined he intentionally set fire to a house while a 75-year-old victim was still inside.

The Valdosta Police Department states 49-year-old Michael Fuller was taken into custody on December 19th on charges of arson in the first degree and aggravated battery, both felonies. He was arrested without incident and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

The press release states that the incident began on December 17th at 7:00 p.m. when the Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta Fire Department, and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services responded to a residential fire in the 2700 block of Melrose Drive.

The report states that first responders arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters located a 75-year-old male inside and rescued him. The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and later life-flighted to a specialized hospital in Florida, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Police officers spoke with Fuller, who also lived at the house, during the initial response. VPD says Fuller provided officers with different accounts of what may have caused the fire.

Valdosta Police Department detectives worked with Valdosta Fire Department investigators to determine the cause of the fire. Through their investigation, they determined the fire appeared to be intentionally set.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.