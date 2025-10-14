VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — We're continuing to follow the tragic case of 2-year-old Kaimir Jones — the Valdosta toddler killed at an unlicensed in-home daycare.



The Lowndes County coroner ruled the toddler’s death was caused by multiple force trauma and classified as accidental.

District Attorney Brad Shealy says Georgia law allows second-degree murder charges when negligence leads to a child’s death.

Watch the video below for DA Shealy's update.

Valdosta woman faces murder charges after toddler’s death ruled accidental by coroner

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Investigators say 48-year-old Stacy Wheeler Cobb was caring for Jones inside her home on Pecan Drive when the child got outside, opened a kennel, and was attacked by two Rottweilers.

According to the Lowndes County Coroner's Office, the cause of death was ruled multiple force trauma, and the manner of death was classified as accidental.

Despite that finding, prosecutors say Cobb's negligence makes this a criminal case. She's charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children, both felonies that could bring up to 30 years in prison.

District Attorney Brad Shealy says the law allows for serious charges when someone's recklessness causes a child's death.

"In cases like this, intent isn't the key issue — it's about responsibility. When a child is left unattended in someone's care, and tragedy happens, the law treats that as more than just an accident."

Shealy says the case will likely go before a grand jury in December or January. Cobb remains in the Lowndes County Jail without legal representation as investigators continue reviewing evidence.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.