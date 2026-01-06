Valdosta updates garbage collection policies for 96-gallon containers

VALDOSTA, GA — The City of Valdosta Public Works Department announced new guidelines for residential garbage collection using city-issued 96-gallon containers, with enforcement changes beginning in March.

PWD says starting today, Tuesday, January 6th, all city-issued 96-gallon garbage containers will continue to be collected even if overfilled. However, the city will not collect non-city garbage cans or loose garbage placed on the ground next to official containers.

Technology upgrades coming

During January and February, the Public Works Department will install cameras on all garbage trucks to document collection activity and capture photos showing the number of containers serviced at each stop.

The release states that sanitation crews will also receive computer tablets that list each customer scheduled for service, verify the number of paid garbage containers assigned to each address, and help ensure accurate weekly collection.

Additional containers available

Residents needing extra garbage capacity can add additional city-issued 96-gallon containers to their account for $8 per month per container.

Enforcement begins in March

Beginning the first week of March, the Public Works Department states that they will address extra unpaid 96-gallon Valdosta garbage containers placed out for collection without proper registration and payment.

PWD emphasized that non-city garbage cans are considered unpaid containers and will not be serviced under the updated policies.

Residents with questions about garbage collection or those wanting to add additional containers to their account can contact the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at 229-259-3590.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

