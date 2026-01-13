VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta is rolling out new technology and stricter guidelines for residential garbage collection, a move city leaders say is about fairness and efficiency — but one that has left some neighbors frustrated.



The city will collect overfilled City-issued cans but will not service non-City garbage containers.

Cameras and tablets are being added to sanitation trucks to verify paid service and assigned cans.

Watch the video below to see how this is impacting neighbor's pickups.

Valdosta implements new technology, rules for neighborhood garbage collection

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valdosta trash pickup getting stricter — and more high-tech — but not everyone is on board.

I’m Malia Thomas, your Neighborhood News Reporter here in Valdosta, with why the City says these changes matter, and why some neighbors are frustrated.

The City of Valdosta says it will continue picking up overfilled, City-issued 96-gallon garbage cans — but that’s where the flexibility stops. Non-City cans will not be collected.

For some neighbors, that line feels too rigid.

“What difference does it make?” one resident questioned. “It’s still trash at the end of the day.”

Willis Young says his non-City cans being ignored pushed him to stop using curbside pickup altogether.

“Just in the last couple of weeks, everybody got trash cans because there’s more trash,” Young said. “You’re waiting on the City, it’s more expensive, and you feel like you can just do it your way.”

But City leaders say accountability is the reason behind the changes.

During January and February, cameras are being installed on all garbage trucks to document every stop. Sanitation crews will also begin using tablets to verify which homes are paid for service and how many cans each address is assigned.

Valdosta Public Works Administrator Larry Ogden says the goal isn’t punishment — it’s fairness.

“If you have your 96-gallon can filled and you have four or five bags outside of that can, we’re going to encourage you to get an additional can,” Ogden said. “That slows us down because we have to make it through the entire city in one week.”

City leaders say registering now can help residents avoid problems later, as Valdosta works to balance cleaner streets with consistent rules.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.