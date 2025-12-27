VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Another utility bill notice in Valdosta — and some neighbors are still feeling the confusion.



The additional bill is administrative only, showing zero water usage and no new charges.

Residents still have 30 days to pay, and late fees are waived during the billing adjustment period.

Watch the video below to see how the city has been upgrading the utility billing system.

Valdosta explains extra utility bill notices amid ongoing billing fixes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

City officials say any additional bill is part of fixing a previous billing interruption.

The bill will show zero water usage and no new charges— it's for administrative purposes only, meant to bring accounts up to date after some customers missed one or more monthly bills.

The city also wants residents to know — if your bill shows a due date that's only about two weeks out, ignore it. Officials say that's a misprint.

Everyone still gets a full 30 days to pay, and there will be no late fees during this adjustment period.

This all follows a year of ongoing concerns about water billing.

Back in February, neighbors raised those frustrations at a town hall. At the time, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson explained what was going wrong behind the scenes.

"So pretty much, our readers look at the meters, then they translate, but something in between is not talking to each other. So we're a little delayed — about 45 days out still."

The city says the delays stem from installing new water meters and transitioning to a new meter management system.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

