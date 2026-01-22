VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Every safe landing starts with someone behind the scenes — and for many, that journey begins right here in Valdosta.



Air traffic controller salaries can start near $67,000 and rise into six figures with experience.

Advanced ATC has trained hundreds of students locally, including hands-on work at Valdosta’s airport.

Watch the video below to hear from students about air traffic control's prospects.

Valdosta Advanced ATC celebrates 17 years with new 3D air traffic control simulator

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Air traffic controllers are in short supply nationwide — and with thousands of openings projected every year, the demand is only growing.

I'm Malia Thomas, your Valdosta Neighborhood Reporter, showing you how one local program is training the next generation to step into some of aviation's most critical roles.

According to federal labor data, the FAA is racing to fill staffing gaps as retirements rise and air travel continues to rebound. That pressure has put air traffic control training programs like Advanced ATC in the spotlight.

Right here in Valdosta, students are preparing for careers that can start around $67,000 and climb well into six figures — all through hands-on, immersive training.

Todd Brown is one of those students. For the past 10 months, he's been working toward his certification — even training inside the control tower at Valdosta Regional Airport.

"A lot of practice and a lot of messing up. You should have seen my first run. It was a lot messier than that."

Brown says the difference between simulation and real-world experience is night and day.

"It's a very interesting — working the sims is one thing, but actually working in the tower is a whole other thing… talking to pilots and actually working with the radios we have up there."

That real-world exposure is exactly what Advanced ATC is built around.

Dan Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer at Advanced ATC, says the program's reach now stretches far beyond South Georgia.

"We have probably 300 to 400 students across the United States in various locations. They're doing very well in the facilities, and we're just excited to see students come and go — whether they're local or from anywhere in the United States."

For Brown, the draw goes beyond the paycheck.

"One of the benefits is the proximity to aviation. I like planes in general… and then all the people you meet too. Lots of camaraderie amongst air traffic controllers."

With demand soaring and training pipelines tightening, programs like Advanced ATC are positioning Valdosta as a launchpad for careers keeping the skies safe.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC 27.

