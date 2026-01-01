VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A major makeover is underway on Valdosta's west side.



The City of Valdosta is reconstructing West Street from Gordon Street to River Street, adding a safer two-lane roadway and underground drainage.

About 65 homes are directly impacted, with traffic shifts expected throughout the two-year construction timeline.

Watch the video below to see how traffic will be impacted.

Street construction brings safer roads, drainage improvements to Valdosta’s west side

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A major makeover is underway on Valdosta's west side.

I'm Malia Thomas, your Neighborhood News Reporter, with a look at what's happening along West Street.

The City of Valdosta is reconstructing nearly half a mile of roadway — from Gordon Street to River Street — turning a narrow, aging corridor into a safer, smoother two-lane street.

This project goes beyond pavement. Crews are installing underground drainage to replace open ditches, improving stormwater flow, safety, and the overall look of the neighborhood.

Because this is a residential area, the work is more complex, with about 65 homes directly impacted. City leaders say they're coordinating closely with neighbors to keep access open as construction continues.

Drivers should expect traffic shifts along the way.

The City says construction is expected to take about two years, with periodic traffic and access changes until the project is complete.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.