South GA business leaders weigh growth, jobs, and affordability at economic outlook breakfast

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — As businesses look toward the year ahead, questions about growth, jobs, and affordability are front and center, especially here in South Georgia.



Valdosta remains a regional hub for manufacturing, education, healthcare, and logistics, supporting steady growth.

Experts say housing affordability and economic uncertainty are key challenges businesses are watching closely.

"Typically if we do have a recession, we don't suffer as bad as the rest of the state, but at the same time, if we don't have a recession, we don't do as well as the rest of the state."

Our economic outlook meeting brings business owners face-to-face with experts offering local, state, and national forecasts.

Economists Dr. Ellis Heath of Valdosta State University and Washington University, and Dr. Jerry Parrish of the Metro Atlanta Chamber, highlighted why Valdosta continues to stand out as a regional economic hub.

With manufacturing, logistics, education, healthcare, and retail all driving growth.

.Valdosta supports more than $3 billion in annual retail sales and continues to attract major investment tied to its location on I-75.

Dr. Ellis Heath says that diversity has long helped Valdosta weather economic ups and downs.

"Our economic activity comes from a lot of different sources in the private sector. We have a lot of different contributors, a lot of outside investment coming in, but we also have a vibrant small business community that supports that," Heath said.

Still, economists cautioned that job growth is slowing nationwide, housing remains the top local concern, and uncertainty around tariffs could impact all businesses.

Despite those challenges, chamber leaders like Christy Moore say the long-term outlook remains hopeful.

"I really believe that a rising tide lifts all boats. As more jobs are higher paying, that's really pushing up wages for all workers, and we're really seeing that as a state," Moore said.

So overall, our state leaders are looking at a more positive outlook for 2026 as opposed to 2025.

