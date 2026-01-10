SGMC and other Georgia state hospitals seeing surge in flu cases

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — SGMC Health in Lowndes County and other hospitals across the state are seeing a major spike in respiratory illness.



Georgia DPH reported 12 outbreaks and 6 flu-related deaths in Georgia just last week.

Health officials say symptoms are lasting longer this season, with many cases severe enough for extended stays.

SGMC and other state hospitals see influenza surge

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

SGMC Health and other hospitals across the state of Georgia have seen one of the worst flu surges since 2020.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood news reporter here in Valdosta, and doctors have treated patients here at this emergency room and many others like it for the last couple of weeks for flu and RSV cases.

As a matter of fact, the Georgia Department of Health reports that there has been a spike in those cases over the last five years.

"Oh, it's very hard. Because when you're hurting and in pain, you just can't function," said neighbor Pam Frazier.

Pam Frazier is just now going back outside. She recently fought a bout of the flu, made even worse by her preexisting conditions of neuropathic seizures and asthma.

She says the pain wasn't just physical, it was watching it tear through her family.

"My entire family ended up with the flu, my kids, my parents, my cousins, everybody."

Those stories are playing out daily inside SGMC's emergency room, as well as others across the state.

Since December 27th, Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 511 metro-area flu hospitalizations, 12 outbreaks, and 7 flu-related deaths.

Of those 500+ cases, many were severe enough to require extended stays.

Doctors like Tyler Tantisook with SGMC say this season marks a sharp shift from just years earlier.

"I used to tell people these symptoms would last five to seven days. Now, we're seeing this last even longer," Tantisook said.

Officials urge shots, limiting exposure, and staying home when sick, especially to protect older adults and those with underlying conditions.

You can contact our local South Health District on where you can get shots.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

