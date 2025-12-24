Lowndes County school district earns state honor for farm-to-school nutrition program

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Fresh food, local farms, and full plates — it’s a recipe earning statewide recognition for Lowndes County Schools.



Schools in Lowndes County set out to incorporate meals including Georgia-grown food.

All students eat free, with 65% of students eating school lunch daily.

Lowndes County Schools Earn state honor for farm-to-school nutrition program

The program was recently awarded the Georgia Farm to School Award by the Georgia Department of Education. The recognition highlights school systems that go above and beyond to serve locally grown foods while teaching students where their meals come from.

The program is led by School Nutrition Director Donna Hendley, who was also recognized at the December school board meeting by Superintendent Sandra Wilcher.

Hendley says the focus is on quality, nutrition, and supporting Georgia farmers.

“We adhere to USDA guidelines when planning our menus,” Hendley said. “The food is high quality, and twenty percent of each plate has Georgia-grown food.”

That commitment reaches thousands of students every day. About 65 percent of students system-wide eat school lunch daily, and since 2024, all students eat at no cost, ensuring access to healthy meals regardless of income.

Farm-to-school efforts also strengthen community partnerships, support local farmers, and turn cafeterias into learning spaces — helping students understand the value of nutrition beyond the lunch line.

Lowndes County Schools say they’re proud to support the whole student body and plan to continue serving high-quality meals at no cost to families.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

