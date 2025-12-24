VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Voices young and old filled the air as neighbors gathered to celebrate a major milestone for Lowndes County: 200 years of existence.



Lowndes County’s bicentennial was recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The county’s growth has spanned agriculture, railroads, and industry, while preserving its community roots.

Watch the video below to see how neighbors and officials alike celebrated.

Lowndes County celebrates 200 years of history, growth, and community pride

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday Lowndes!”

MyJah and AhJah Davis were just two of the many residents taking part in the Bicentennial Birthday Bash, celebrating the county’s past, present, and future.

Lowndes County was officially established 200 years ago by the Georgia State Legislature and named after a prominent South Carolina lawyer and congressman.

What began as a small agricultural community quickly evolved alongside the arrival of the railroad in the 1850s, paving the way for industries like timber, turpentine, and textiles, all while maintaining a strong sense of community.

For residents like MyJah Davis, that sense of connection is what stands out most.

“The thing that I love is that it is diverse and it's always looking to help out the community in any way,” she said.

County leaders echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the role residents play in shaping Lowndes County’s success.

“Now, our teams are so lucky to serve this community as public servants. They really make our work worthwhile. They give meaning to our careers, just having those interactions and seeing how we’re able to make a difference here,” County Manager Paige Dukes said.

The celebration itself reflected that pride, complete with live music, treats, family activities, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

Adding to the significance, Lowndes County’s 200th birthday has been officially entered into the U.S. House of Representatives, with commemorative flags flown in Washington, D.C., honoring the milestone on a national level.

Two centuries in, county leaders say Lowndes County continues to adapt, grow, and look ahead without ever losing the community spirit that started it all.

