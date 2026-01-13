Lowndes Co. Commissioners approve major road, safety, and youth funding items

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A packed agenda and several major approvals during Monday's Lowndes County Commission meeting, including decisions on roads, public safety, youth services, and utilities.



Commissioners approved road projects, VOCA grants, and $50,000 for youth delinquency prevention.

The only item tabled was the proposed abandonment of Grice Road, pending further review.

Watch the video below to hear what county leaders had to say about these proposals.

Lowndes Commissioners approve major road, safety, and youth funding items

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Commissioners approved road items, including right-of-way compensation tied to the Twin Lakes Road project, keeping a multi-million-dollar road improvement moving forward.

They also greenlit agreements to advance widening projects on Hickory Grove Road and Skipper Bridge Road.

Infrastructure leaders say those improvements are critical as traffic continues to grow countywide.

On the public safety side, commissioners approved several Victims of Crime Act, or VOCA, grants, funding victim advocates in both the Solicitor General’s and District Attorney’s offices.

Youth and family services were also a focus.

The board accepted $50,000 in Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention funding to continue the Strengthening Families Program, helping at-risk youth stay out of the court system.

County Manager Paige Dukes also highlighted a recent positive audit for the county’s probation team, calling attention to the challenges they face daily.

“They have a very difficult customer base, because I have never seen a group of people so determined to sometimes make decisions contrary to the positive outcome; however the system has a lot of challenges too," she said.

Commissioners also approved water meter bid items aimed at meeting the commercial needs in the area.

One item did not move forward.

The proposed abandonment of Grice Road was tabled, giving commissioners more time to review concerns before taking action.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC 27.

