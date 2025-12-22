VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Making sure no student goes without this holiday break.



Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools will provide 80,000+ free meals over the break.

Nearly 1 in 4 local children faces food insecurity, according to Second Harvest of South Georgia.

Watch the video below to hear how officials and volunteers alike stepped up.

Local Valdosta schools step up to feed students through holiday break

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With school cafeterias closed for two and a half weeks, Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools received state funding to continue providing meals to students during the holiday break.

In total, the two districts will distribute more than 80,000 meals, helping feed over 40,000 people throughout the break.

According to Second Harvest of South Georgia, nearly one in four children locally faces food insecurity — a challenge that doesn’t pause for the holidays.

On Monday, school parking lots turned into drive-through pickup sites, where families could receive 20 meals per student — 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches — at no cost.

Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Craig Lockhart says the goal is simple: give families peace of mind while school is out.

“This should last for several days going into the break, so we hope our children will be taken care of while they’re out of school,” Lockhart said.

Behind the scenes, school nutrition staff worked quickly to prepare and package thousands of meals.

Courtney Pleasant, Assistant Director of School Nutrition for Valdosta City Schools, says the need is clear — especially during the holidays.

“We have bad food insecurity in our area, and nobody should go through that during Christmas,” Pleasant said.

The holiday spirit was also on full display in the volunteer line, where students Aria Schuyler, Sunna McCall, and Skylar Noble helped families pick up meals.

“I feel kind helping people who can’t help themselves,” one student said. “It’s hard out here.”

These meals are designed to help carry families through the break until students return to school on January 7.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

