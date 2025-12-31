VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — LAMP opened a warming shelter after seeing increased need, despite not initially planning to do so.



The shelter is open Monday- Thursday nights, and will remain open as long as possible.

The shelter relies on community support, with neighbors donating coats, blankets, and cold-weather gear.

Watch the video below to see how you can help.

LAMP opens warming shelter as freezing nights set in across Valdosta

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A warm place to rest.

A hot meal.

And a door that stays open when the temperature drops.

I'm Malia Thomas, your Neighborhood News Reporter for Valdosta.

As freezing nights settle in, the LAMP shelter — is stepping up, opening a warming shelter for neighbors who would otherwise have nowhere safe to go.

"Dry cold is okay, but when the wind's blowing, it makes it hard."

For Maya Carter, that warmth means everything.

Carter has been struggling with homelessness and unemployment for the past two years. As the cold moved in this week, she turned to LAMP for shelter.

"I'm very grateful because when it starts getting cold, the heat I could stand — but when it's getting cold, I wasn't going to be able to do it."

When I spoke with the shelter last month, LAMP said they weren't originally planning on opening a warming shelter this time around.

But as temperatures dropped and the need grew, standing by wasn't an option.

Inside the Day Center, cots line the floor. Blankets are stacked. Neighbors continue to stop by with coats, hoodies, gloves — anything to help keep someone warm through the night.

Maya says the cold is only part of the struggle. "It's sad because people don't really have anywhere to go.

A lot of places are being renovated, and the rest are being torn down.

"Even so, she says having shelter makes a difference — especially on windy nights.

Behind the scenes, LAMP staff are doing what they can with what they have — even after turning down the city's offer to use the Women's Building due to limited staffing.

LAMP Case Manager Kayla Larry says the focus right now is encouragement — for staff and residents alike.

"We're trying to keep smiles on our faces. We're just trying to keep people encouraged… even encouraging words mean a lot."

The shelter is open Monday through Thursday nights, and LAMP says it will remain open as long as it can.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC 27.

