From the Capitol to the community: how affordability, jobs, and growth are shaping Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Georgia lawmakers are prioritizing affordability in 2026, and their decisions will impact families in Lowndes County dealing with rising prices.



State House and Senate lawmakers want to pass legislation that will reduce taxes and lower prices.

BLS data shows steady job growth in South Georgia since the pandemic, but average weekly wages in the Valdosta metro area continue to trail both the Georgia and national averages, fueling ongoing affordability concerns for working families.

Watch the video below to hear from neighbors and leaders about what's most important.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"What we need to do for our community, I think we do need to have more opportunities for work," said Hahira neighbor Amanda Cornelius.

Affordability. The working class. Wages. These aren't just buzzwords here at the Capitol. It's a theme that's seen here time and time again throughout our families, our businesses, and our local leaders.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood news reporter here in Valdosta. And while our Georgia state leaders take a look at things such as property tax relief, tax rebates, our workforce, how to make business more competitive.

I'm speaking with neighbors and local leaders alike about how that ripple effect could be seen throughout Lowndes County in the future.

A full-time nurse, a small business owner, and a lifelong neighbor determined to serve the place that raised her.

“I'd like everyone in Hahira to have an option here. The population’s growing, and I don't feel like we should have to drive 20 minutes away to get these services."

That’s Amanda Cornelius — born and raised in Hahira.

By day, she’s a working nurse. After hours, she runs a growing med spa offering facials, hair removal, tattoo removal, even a 30-minute facelift.

But for Amanda, this isn’t just business.

“What we need to do for our community, I think we do need to have more opportunities for work,” she said.

Her story mirrors a bigger conversation happening across Georgia and under the Gold Dome.

State lawmakers are debating tax relief and affordability, as families balance rising costs with wages that haven’t always kept up.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows job growth in South Georgia, but workforce gaps remain, especially in healthcare and service-based industries.

Amanda says growth is welcome, but access matters.

“Through my health screening, I got someone to a doctor to get screened for a serious medical condition. So I think that I'm here definitely for a bigger purpose. I'm here to serve the community, and I just love what I do, and I love Hahira," she said.

Local leaders say those stories are exactly why affordability is now front and center.

Christie Moore, the President and CEO of the Valdosta–Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, says economic momentum is opening new doors.

“Because of the economic success we've had, and the success we’ve had as leaders in the state to pull in these corporations, we’re able to talk about things now that even ten years ago wouldn’t have been possible.”

For working families like Amanda’s, the hope is simple: growth that stays local, opportunity that reaches everyone, and a community that thrives together.

In Lowndes County, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

