CORONER: "Valdosta State Prison needs help" following inmate death

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — An inmate at the Valdosta State Prison died, and the Lowndes County coroner has some concerns.

Coroner Austin Fiveash says his office responded to the prison on Wednesday. Around 6 p.m., 21-year-old Javion Benham, was pronounced dead. However, the coroner's office estimates Benham died sometime on Monday.

“It seems unfathomable that a prison can miss someone for two days," Fiveash said in a statement. "Thats [sic] a major security concern if nothing else. I understand these inmates deserve to be in prison but no one deserves to lie dead in prison for two days and begin to decompose. At some point, someone has to listen and do something. Enough lip service from Atlanta, Valdosta State Prison needs help.”

The coroner's office investigated and ruled the death a homicide caused by strangulation.

WTXL reached out to the Georgia Department of Corrections, and we're waiting to hear back.

