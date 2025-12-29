CORE, Red Cross partner to replace 30 roofs for Helene-hit families in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — For some families in Lowndes County, Hurricane Helene didn't just damage homes—it stalled lives.



The $712,000 Red Cross grant funds roof replacements and hazard mitigation in Valdosta, Dasher, and Lake Park.

Leaders say continued community donations are needed as recovery efforts extend into 2026.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood news reporter for Valdosta, with how long-term recovery is still unfolding, one roof at a time.

Community Organized Relief Effort—better known as CORE—has secured over $712,000 grant from the American Red Cross to continue helping families hit hardest by Helene.

The funding will allow CORE to replace 30 roofs across Valdosta, Dasher, and Lake Park, focusing on low-income homeowners still living with storm damage months later.

The work runs from this summer through early 2026 and includes hazard mitigation—like removing trees and debris—to protect homes from future storms.

For the Red Cross, these long-term partnerships are about more than repairs—they're about dignity.

And the need hasn't slowed down.

Dr. Ronnie Mathis with the South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness says requests for help remain overwhelming.

"Not much has changed since the last time we spoke, right after Helene. We still get some type of help requests—about four to five thousand a month."

One of those people was Tangulla Mitchell.

She had dreamed of moving back into her childhood home—until Hurricane Helene tore through it.

"It was a joy, all the memories. I've always wanted to come back in my old neighborhood."

With help from CORE and an application submitted by Dr. Mathis, Mitchell received a new roof—giving her something she hadn't had in months.

"It's very difficult because a lot of people won't help you. But by the grace of God, Dr. Mathis was able to apply for the funds and get me a new roof. So I still got hope."

This project stretches into 2026, and leaders say continued donations from neighbors like you will be critical to keep the work going.

In Lowndes County, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC 27.

