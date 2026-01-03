Coastal Plain Area EOA offering heating help for Valdostans as winter utility costs rise

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — When temperatures drop, the cost of staying warm can rise fast, especially for seniors living on fixed incomes.



Coastal Plain Area EOA is opening Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) appointments, starting with seniors 65+ and medically homebound residents.

Funding and appointment slots are limited, and applicants must apply early with required documents.

Watch the video below to see how they're helping neighbors.

Coastal Plain Area EOA offers heating help for Valdostans as winter utility costs rise

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When temperatures drop, the cost of staying warm can rise quickly, especially for seniors living on fixed incomes.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood news reporter here in Valdosta, taking a look at a new program designed to help those who need it most.

Coastal Plain Area EOA is now preparing to open appointments for the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.

The program helps cover heating costs for qualifying households, starting first with seniors 65 and older and medically homebound residents.

Coastal Plain Area EOA says this assistance can be critical during the coldest months of the year.

For many seniors, that help comes at a time when every dollar already has a job.

Linda Gomez is a Valdosta senior who says winter utilities often mean hard choices.

Gonzales says, “It would hurt me. It would really cut into my expenses. It would really hurt."

Appointments for seniors opened December first, with the general population eligible starting now, but funding, calendars, and appointment slots are limited.

Linda says knowing help exists brings more than just financial relief.

"I mean we're people. We may be old, and we may have a disability, but we are people too," she said.

Applicants must bring proof of income, identification, Social Security cards, and a current power bill.

Appointments can be made online or by phone, and Coastal Plain urges neighbors to apply early before funds run out.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

