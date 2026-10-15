2 hospitalized after early-morning house fire in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Two people were taken to the hospital following an early-morning fire Thursday in Valdosta.

According to a Facebook post by the Valdosta Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 1300 block of West Park Avenue.

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House fire injures 2 people in Valdosta

Firefighters located two people at the scene, who were taken to the South Georgia Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately provided.

The fire department said multiple people affected by the fire are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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