16-year-old charged after accidental shooting leaves 14-year-old in critical condition in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the face at a Valdosta apartment complex Friday afternoon after a 16-year-old friend was playing with a handgun, according to police.

Valdosta Police officers, Valdosta Fire Fighters, and South Georgia Emergency Medical Services responded to Park Chase Apartments at 1100 Old Statenville Road at 12:45 p.m. on May 15, 2026.

When officers arrived, they found bystanders already providing first aid to the 14-year-old victim, who had a gunshot wound to his face. Officers took over first aid until firefighters and EMTs arrived.

The victim told officers while they were treating him that the shooting was an accident and that his friend had been playing with a gun when it went off.

The victim was transported to South Georgia Medical Center. He is listed in critical but stable condition and has since been transferred to a hospital in Florida for further treatment.

Detectives determined that a 16-year-old male had accidentally shot the victim while playing with a handgun. Families of both the victim and the 16-year-old cooperated with the investigation, which helped detectives determine what happened quickly.

Detectives contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice, which authorized the detention of the 16-year-old at a Regional Youth Detention Center. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 18 and reckless conduct. The juvenile was transported to Lowndes County Jail for transfer to a Regional Youth Detention Center.

"We are thankful that this accidental shooting did not result in more serious injuries," Chief Leslie Manahan said.

"We appreciate the cooperation shown by the families and the juveniles involved. Their willingness to immediately provide information and work with detectives allowed first responders and detectives to quickly determine the circumstances of the incident without any unnecessary delays, ensuring the focus remained on safety for the community, along with accountability and support for everyone who has been affected by this incident," Manahan said.

Anyone with information about this case or any other cases can contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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