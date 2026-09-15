GSP: Woman, dog killed in pedestrian crash in Thomasville Monday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia State Patrol said they responded to a fatal crash in Thomasville on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, Sept. 14, around 2:28 p.m., a Mercedes sedan was traveling west on East Jackson Street in Thomasville, GA. A woman was walking with her dog to her car that was parked on the shoulder of the road in a designated parking space.

Officials said she walked to the back of her parked Toyota Highlander, and the driver of the Mercedes failed to stay in her lane and traveled off the shoulder of the road, hitting the woman and her dog.

Authorities said the woman and her dog sustained fatal injuries. She was identified as Liliana Rucci.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.