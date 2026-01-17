Thomasville nonprofit to host several community service events this MLK weekend

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — This holiday weekend, neighbors and community groups in Thomasville will be giving back to their community.



The Manna Drop at Restoration Tabernacle Church on Saturday aims to feed more than 250 families.



Kids can receive free books at the Meigs Literacy Fair on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Watch the video below to learn more about the different events like the Faith Walk, cemetery cleanup, and crafts for neighbors in need.

MLK weekend brings days of service to Thomas County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This weekend, Thomas County is putting into action Dr. King's belief that reading could change lives.

I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, your Thomasville neighborhood reporter, showing you what to expect at the MLK Literacy Fair in Meigs and other events honoring his legacy.

It's a busy weekend for Hands On Thomas County, the local nonprofit that plans, organizes, and supports volunteer events all over the community.

This year, they're helping with five major project to honor MLK:

Manna Drop: Saturday, Jan. 17, 10–11 a.m. at Restoration Tabernacle Church, feeding 250+ families with non-perishables, produce, and meats.



Flipper Cemetery Cleanup – Saturday, Jan. 17, morning hours, at Flipper Cemetery, honoring Henry O. Flipper, Thomas County’s first Black West Point graduate.



Book Drive – Now through Monday, Jan. 19, books collected for local children; drop-offs coordinated through Hands On Thomas County.



Crafts for a Cause – DIY projects due Monday, Jan. 19 by noon, drop off at Hands On Thomas County office, creating scarves, socks, and soups for neighbors in need.



MLK Faith Walk – Saturday, Jan. 17, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., downtown Thomasville, promoting health, unity, and community connection.

"Hands on Thomas County has participated in MLK Service Days since its inception, and the official day has been going on since the early 90s, so that makes it about 23 years that we've participated in this community volunteer event day," said Angela Kiminas, the Executive Director at Hands on Thomas County.

Angela says service is at the heart of Dr. King's mission, but education is just as important

"I knew he was big on education, and he was a reader, and that's what drew me to this. I'm a big history fan as well, and I love to read myself, and actually I think it is so important for children to learn how to read at an early age," said Aldrena Williams.

70-year-old Aldrena Williams has been organizing the Meigs Literacy Fair for over 10 years.

She says you wouldn't want to miss it.

"What it is, we usually have hot chocolate because it's cold, and we have sometimes breakfast snacks. And we usually have pizza, and we have different people dressed up as characters to read books to the children, and then we give out books for the children to take home, because I think it's so important to read, to learn to read," said Williams.

The MLK Literacy Fair is happening Monday from 10 to 1 at the Meigs Community Center.

In Thomasville, I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, ABC 27.

