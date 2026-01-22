Thomasville Municipal Auditorium to receive $6.4M renovation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The City of Thomasville hopes a $6.4 million renovation will fix decades of wear and improve safety at the Municipal Auditorium.



Phase one of the renovation focuses on water, bricks, lighting, and seats



The improvements are expected to be complete by July 2027.



The lights are about to go dark at the Municipal Auditorium, not because the show's over, but because major renovations are officially moving forward.

I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, your Thomasville neighborhood reporter.

I'm walking you through what's getting fixed now and when these doors open again.

The Thomasville City Council approved a $6.4 million for phase one as part of Thomasville's biggest capital budget ever—over $52 million total.

Sheryl Sealy, the assistant city manager, says it's the only auditorium of this size in our city, and it keeps downtown alive.

"Almost everyone has either participated in a performance there or been an audience member for it. It's the only venue that really is uniquely set up to be, you know, hold the capacity that it can provide. From dance recitals to band concerts, course performances and whatnot, it really has held a lot of memories for this community," said Sealy.

Sealy says the last time the auditorium got major work was more than 20 years ago, and this project will finally give it the permanent fix it needs.

Phase one focuses on safety and wear-and-tear repairs, including:



Stopping water from leaking through the windows.

Fixing bricks and the outside walls.

Updating the lights and stage equipment.

One of the renters who will benefit is South Georgia Ballet, which hosts multiple shows there each year.

"I think the big thing that we've noticed is the rigging system really needed to be updated, and that's part of this phase one, which is fantastic. I think also the ceiling, the popcorn ceiling, we're excited to see that kind of go away and phase out for a little bit fresher look on the interior. Also, just making sure that it's ADA compliant, that's huge for us. We do have, you know, patrons that are coming in wheelchairs, so we want to make sure that they feel welcome," said Rachel Arnold, the executive director at South Georgia Ballet.

All these updates will give renters like SGB more options, which also bring more visitors and business to downtown.

"Anytime there's a performance in the auditorium, you automatically see that activity downtown, especially when you consider like the restaurants and whatnot. They certainly do have an uptick in activity when there's a big performance in the auditorium. As far as tourism and additional revenue that could come from visitors or people that are traveling here, I think an improved space would certainly be attractive to someone who wants to bring a performance here," said Sealy.

You'll notice crews and scaffolding will be at the Municipal Auditorium this spring with the project expected to be finished by July 2027.

In Thomasville, I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, ABC 27.

